Tory Lanez faces additional felony at trial

Music producer Tory Lanez is now facing an additional felony charge on top of the felonies that he was slapped with during the indictment phase of the high-profile trial involving the shooting ofsuperstar Megan Thee Stallion.

According to The Shade Room, Lanez is staring at a felony count of “discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury.” The Los Angeles District Attorney has already indicted Lanez on felony assault and gun charges.

Additionally, Rolling Stone magazine has reported that Lanez is going to call reality TV stars Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble as defense witnesses during the trial. How Jenner and Gamble are expected to help Lanez remains unclear at this juncture of the trial.

Jenner and Gamble, the daughter and boyfriend of matriarch Kris Jenner, respectively, were reportedly present at the fateful pool party at Kylie Jenner’s home in Hollywood Hills, California, where the argument ensued that precipitated the shooting debacle in the summer of 2020.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion’s legal team is scheduled to call up her former best friend Kelsey as a witness. Lanez, Megan and Kelsey were all riding in the same luxury vehicle when the argument ensued and the shooting popped off.

Rolling Stone added that, at this point, neither Jenner nor Gamble have provided witness statements yet, and “it’s not clear what they might say, [or] if it would even be relevant.”

Stay tuned to the developing drama in this explosive trial.