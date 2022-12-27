Kim Kardashian cries over co-parenting with Kanye West (video)

Reality TV maven Kim Kardashian broke down in tears while discussing the difficulty of co-parenting her children with her volatile ex-husband Kanye West.

“Co-parenting is hard,” Kardashian, 42, said on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast. Kardashian shares her photogenic children, North, 9; Saint, 7; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 3, with 45-year-old Yeezy.

“It’s really f—king hard,” Kardashian reiterated.

The star of the now defunct “Keeping up with the Kardashians” waxed nostalgic about how great her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., was to her and her siblings and she simply wanted the same for her kids.

“I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that.”

Kardashian, who parlayed pornography into a billion-dollar empire and made multimillionaires out of each of her siblings as well as her “momager” Kris Jenner, said it’s increasingly hard to shield their children from the more salacious and controversial headlines that Yeezy generates weekly.

“That’s what I would want for them,” Kardashian tells Martinez. “If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s–t that they’re not ready to deal with.”

The multifaceted businesswoman is proud she has resisted the urge to poison the minds of their children by refusing to speak ill of Yeezy in front of them.

“One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could,” she told host Angie Martinez. “All the crazy s–t. They’ll thank me and I’ll privately answer anything that they want to know. It’s not my place anymore to jump in.”

However, Kardashian confessed that keeping quiet about West’s headline-making antics requires increasing strength and patience.

“I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids for my kids. In my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world … I’m holding on by a thread,” she acknowledged.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. A Los Angeles County judge declared Kardasian legally single in March 2022 and the dissolution of their union was finalized in November 2022.

Check out the full interview below: