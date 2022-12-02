Kanye West claims he caught an NBA star with Kim Kardashian

There’s no surprise when you hear Ye West’s name in the headlines nowadays, and lately, it hasn’t been for anything positive.

On Dec. 1, West had a field day, and it all started with him talking about Adolf Hitler and the Nazis in an interview with Alex Jones.

Later in the evening, West went on a Twitter rant, and ended it with a big news flash to everyone keeping up.

“Let’s break one last window before we get outa here. I caught this guy with Kim. Goodnight,” West tweeted. Attached to the tweet was a picture of Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul. Paul has been married since 2011 and has two kids.

Twitter erupted when West shared the news, and they not only did they have jokes about Kardashian, but they had plenty about Paul as well.

Jada waking up Chris Paul right now pic.twitter.com/fjbC3wXiaD — Squilliam (@ChillyDawg423) December 2, 2022

Chris Paul’s wife right now to him… pic.twitter.com/CNZMBcNJzr — James Andre Jefferson Jr. (@JamesJeffersonJ) December 2, 2022

Chris Paul standing in the kitchen looking at Twitter tryna figure out how he’s going to explain that Kanye tweet to his wife pic.twitter.com/SH9eT9uhJm — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) December 2, 2022

“Nah babe that wasn’t me. It was Cliff” pic.twitter.com/6KtY0bDUVP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 2, 2022

West’s Twitter account has been suspended since his rant.