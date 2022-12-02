Kanye West claims he caught an NBA star with Kim Kardashian

Rapper is putting all his cards on the table
Kanye West claims he caught an NBA star with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West (Photo credit: Bang Media)

There’s no surprise when you hear Ye West’s name in the headlines nowadays, and lately, it hasn’t been for anything positive.

On Dec. 1, West had a field day, and it all started with him talking about Adolf Hitler and the Nazis in an interview with Alex Jones.


Later in the evening, West went on a Twitter rant, and ended it with a big news flash to everyone keeping up.

“Let’s break one last window before we get outa here. I caught this guy with Kim. Goodnight,” West tweeted. Attached to the tweet was a picture of Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul. Paul has been married since 2011 and has two kids.


Twitter erupted when West shared the news, and they not only did they have jokes about Kardashian, but they had plenty about Paul as well.

West’s Twitter account has been suspended since his rant.

