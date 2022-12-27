New York man accused of going on stabbing spree

On Dec. 26, an ex-convict was charged with fatally stabbing two people three days apart, which included a pediatrician who was found with his throat slit in New York City.

On Dec. 19, 35-year-old Roland Codrington got into a dispute with 51-year-old James Cunningham, which was caught on a security camera. After about 20 second-fight, Codrington slashed Cunningham across the neck with a knife, killing him.

On Dec. 22, Codrington entered a bar with a pit bull and a baseball bat, becausee thought he had been disrespected by one of the employees a week earlier. He assaulted the bartender and destroyed property. Two customers intervened and Codrington stabbed them both with a large knife, causing non life-threatening wounds.

On Dec. 23, he encountered 61-year-old Dr. Bruce Maurice Henry inside Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park, and allegedly stabbed him repeatedly. Officials say Codrington left the area with his girlfriend and drove away in Dr. Henry’s car. His body was found the next day.

Police officers spotted the vehicle on Dec. 24 and apprehended Codrington without incident. Codrington has 12 prior arrests, including four assaults.