New York man accused of hitting wife with car, stabbing her

A 41-year-old New York City mom was critically injured on Dec. 27 when her husband allegedly ran over her with an SUV with their three young children inside, then got out and stabbed her.

Thirty-six-year-old Stephen Giraldo accelerated the white Ford Explorer as his wife walked toward the car, mowed her down and struck a fence in front of a neighbor’s home, before flipping the SUV on its side. He then crawled out of the vehicle’s passenger side and stabbed his wife. The incident was captured on a nearby building’s surveillance video.

The couple’s children, ages 6, 9, and 11, were not injured. According to the cops, the crash was being investigated as a vehicular assault and domestic incident.

Sophia Giraldo was rushed to Booth Memorial Hospital and is reportedly in critical condition. Sophia Giraldo reportedly runs a life-coaching business for helping victims of domestic abuse and has discussed her battle with abuse and betrayal on podcasts.

Stephen Giraldo was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, assault, weapons possession, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child.