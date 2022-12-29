The 10 best podcasts in 2022

Rapper Jim Jones recently released his top 10 hip-hop podcasts of 2022. The list features rapper podcasts like N.O.R.E.’s “Drink Champs,” “The Joe Budden Podcast, “Main O” and “Math Hoffa.” Jones’ list also features Kai Cenat, the top Twitch streamer who doesn’t have an official podcast, but often invites celebrity guests to come on his stream that’s resulted in viral events.

In the spirit of end-of-the-year lists, inspired by Jones, here are the Top 10 podcasts of 2022 from rolling out. Radio shows like “The Breakfast Club” and interview shows like the one hosted by Funny Marco are not eligible in the category.

Honorable mentions

“Club Shay Shay”

“Freshandfit”

“R&B Money Podcast”

“The Joe Budden Podcast”

“New Rory & Mal“

“Rap Radar“

“Big Facts Pod”

“Pour Minds”

“The Basement with Tim Ross”

“Social Proof” with David Shands

“The Read”

“#HeresTheThing” hosted by KevOnStage

“Kitchen Talk”

“All The Smoke”

Top 10

1.”Drink Champs”

The N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN podcast had another successful year with legendary stops with Ye, Quavo and Takeoff, “Earn Your Leisure,” 19 Keys, Dave Chappelle and Black Star.

2. “85 South Show”

The “Wild N’Out” comedic trio has consistently produced a quality product with comedy, interviews and music improv for years, and 2022 was no different. Standout guests this past year included Snoop Dogg, Boosie, Miss B. Nasty, Brother Islam and Tye Tribbett.

3. “FULL SEND PODCAST”

The NELK boys, a collective started on the Internet, has reeled in guests from Elon Musk to Antonio Brown to O.J. Simpson to Caitlyn Jenner to Lil Durk to Kodak Black to Jamie Foxx to Cenat.

4. “Caresha Please”

Although she didn’t have episodes, every show that came out had its fair share of viral moments from Kevin Gates to G Herbo, and Diddy where Caresha, also known as rapper Yung Miami, told Diddy they “go together real bad.”

5. “Earn Your Leisure”

The financial educational podcast hosted by Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal has reached a substantial level of popularity. The group has spoken in front of sold-out audiences at Georgia World Congress Center, Madison Square Garden and London venues. The duo has made Black people learning about financial literacy a cool thing.

The podcast’s success has expanded to an EYL network, which includes the show “High Level Conversations” with 19 Keys.

6. “Million Dollars Worth of Game”

The barstool sports show hosted by Gillie Da Kid and Wallo 267 is a guaranteed to fill those few listening hours with laughter and wisdom from a duo that lives life on their terms.

7. “My Expert Opinion” with Math Hoffa

Hoffa’s setting in a New York barbershop sets the mood perfectly for the conversations had with the likes of 21 Savage, Bobby Shmurda and Waka Flocka’s mother, Debra Antney.

8. “Lip Service”

The Angela Yee-hosted podcast came with another year of viral moments, including GloRilla revealing what she let her man do before eating her food.

9. “The Know For Sure Pod”

The B. Simone and Megan Brooks hosted podcast had a handful of viral moments, like its interview with Chrisean Rock and Desi Banks.

10. “Pivot Podcast”

The podcast spin-off from “I Am Athlete” had a handful of viral moments in the sports world, from co-host Channing Crowder calling Russell Wilson corny, Michael Beasley crying about not having anyone to vent to and Shaquille O’Neal admitting he feels lonely at his house at night after getting a divorce.