Cardi B explains exactly what she will do for her man

Rapper Cardi B shared an open and honest video on her Twitter account explaining why she referenced fighting a woman over her spouse. Cardi’s verse in GlorRilla’s song, “Tomorrow 2” says, “I fight for my b—-, and I’m fighting over d— too.”

Many Twitter users disagreed with her sentiments, and she stood on her lyrics as she disclosed why in her video.

“If a b—- goes through your purse and she steals some of your money, you not going to fight that b—-? Yeah, you gonna fight for your money, right? So if a n—a is providing for you, giving you money, paying your bills, doing all that s— and a b—- go take him from you — you not going to fight over that d—?” the rapper argued.

Her caption read, “Don’t drag me!!!” as she prepared for the backlash her explanation might receive. That is because in 2018, a fight allegedly broke out. After all, Cardi B suspected that one of the bartenders had relations with her husband, Migos rapper Offset.

She later pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree, according to a spokesperson for the Queens district attorney’s office. She was sentenced to 15 days of community service, a three-year complete order of protection for the two victims, and court fees.