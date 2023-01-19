Saweetie will guest star in an episode of ‘Bel Air’

Rapper Saweetie is in her acting bag after Variety recently announced that the San Francisco Bay area native will make a cameo on Season 2 of Peacock’s “Bel Air.” The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” spinoff is based on cinematographer Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that put a unique spin on the original show into a new perspective. Peacock picked the show up for two seasons back in 2020.

In her most recent Instagram story, she shared the good news with her followers, stating can’t wait for viewers to see her in this new role. “It’s an honor to be here. Shout-out to the cast, they’re dope. Good vibes,” she said in her Instagram story post on Jan. 12.

Saweetie has made previous appearances on-screen, like her breakout role in ABC’s “Grown-ish” where she played Indigo, Zoey Johnson’s (Yara Shahidi) problematic boss. She made appearances on several episodes of “Grown-ish” and formed a unique bond with the characters, reinforcing her celebrity status in the entertainment industry.

Variety also reported that Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin, and Riele Downs would star as recurring cast members for season two. Additionally, Coco Jones, Jabari Banks, Olly Sholatan, Akira Akbar, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman and Jimmy Akingbola will reprise their roles in the new season.