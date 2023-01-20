Daylan Gideon brings luxury raps to life on ‘PACINO KNOWS’

Daylan Gideon has found his new sound. The independent artist from metro Atlanta dug into his bag of luxury on his latest album, PACINO KNOWS.

The project dips into the sounds of Rick Ross and Freddie Gibbs with smooth flows over soulful instrumentals. Minutes before he performed his first show in three years, Gideon spoke to rolling out about his career and the journey to his current sound.

It’s your first show since the lockdown, how have you matured as a man and as an artist?

I would say as a man just handling my responsibilities, and understanding that I got to get out of some of my selfish ways. Doing more for myself and more for the people that love me.

As far as an artist, it’s finding my true sound. Telling my story, telling people how I grew up, what I’ve been through. What I’ve been going through with past relationships, past situations, current relationships, and just telling them more of my life.

Al Pacino has been your theme for the past couple of years, what does it represent?

[With] Pacino, his films have a lot of stories that are about power, love, family, decision-making, history and loyalty. That’s what I pride myself on, all those things. Being a stand-up guy when it comes to those things. I wanted to take on that character, and really make it about me making a movie.

What was the video shoot like for SwaVay’s “GRAMMYS,” where you held his Grammy?

It’s a blessing, bro. Speaking on the “GRAMMYS” video and SwaVay, specifically. We’ve known each other since I was 11. So that being said, it is extremely gratifying to see my brother get on and get to a place … where he could put me on game, he could put other n—– on game.

I didn’t necessarily have an introduction to this music s—, bro. So when I got people that got their foot in the door, it’s inspiring.

How did it feel to hold that Grammy?

It felt amazing, and I just hope more [of] my brothers, [and] more people around me get to have that feeling and get to maybe one day have their own Grammy.

What keeps you going?

What keeps me going is the fan support. I had my biggest year last year making the music I wanted to make. So that just shows me, reassures me, I’m heading in the right direction. Each year, it gets bigger.

I got the support of my management, my other management, my brothers, my friends and the support of my city. It’s growing every year, and it’s like, why would I stop something that’s growing? If I wasn’t growing, I’d be discouraged, but each year, I get bigger. I have more records. I know I’m built for this, so that’s what keeps me going. I’m built for this, I got support and that’s it.