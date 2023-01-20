Druski cites surprising reason for liking LeBron more than Jordan (video)

Comedian Druski likes LeBron James more than Michael Jordan, and his reasoning isn’t directly related to the game, he recently explained on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

“He’s not like Jordan and doesn’t stay away from Black people and stuff,” Druski said. “No shade. It was just one of those things where people wanted to love him, especially our people, and buy all his stuff.”

Sharpe then told Druski a story about meeting Jordan in Atlanta in 1993 for the Super Bowl. He said Jordan’s aura was unlike anyone else’s he’s ever met before.

“I’ve got to meet him, then,” Druski said. “… maybe I’m judging a book by its cover, I don’t know. I’ve never met Jordan.”

James has spoken out about social issues and he opened a public school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, in 2018, the I Promise School. Jordan, on the other hand, has been known for staying away from speaking social issues throughout his career. His most famous quote about why he avoids political and controversial topics is that “Republicans buy shoes, too.” Jordan and his Jordan Brand did pledge $100 million to Black Lives Matter in 2020, and in 2016, he released a statement that he could “no longer stay silent.”