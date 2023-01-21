The highly anticipated Telfar wallet is finally here

Telfar became a hot commodity in 2020 when A-listers like Oprah and Beyonce Knowles co-signed the brand’s uniqueness in the fashion world. Liberian-American fashion designer Telfar Clemens has elevated the brand by listening to his customer’s suggestion for a wallet to match their vegan leather bag.

The wallet will be offered in 17 colors with the detectable T logo sculptured on the front. Itt will also have six card slots and an inside pocket to hold your cash, along with a small coin pouch attached in case you carry spare change. The luxury brand announced on Instagram that the wallet would drop on Jan. 23, 2023, at noon EST. “THE TELFAR WALLET: you asked and asked and asked — we took our time AND DID IT RIGHT,” the caption read.

The Telfar team has had a lot to celebrate since their launch. The line from Beyonce’s line hit song on her Renaissance album reinforced the brand’s popularity saying; “This Telfar bag imported / Birkins, them s—t’s in storage / I’m in my bag,” and boosted the brand’s exposure by 131 percent, according to Page Six. Celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, Gabrielle Union, and Megan Thee Stallion have also carried the in-demand bags. Black Twitter calls the Telfar accessory the “Bushwick Burkin,” as Clemens was raised in New York City.

As a Black man and member of the LGBTQ+ community, Clemens accepted input from gay and queer consumers. In a 2019 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Clemens shared his goals of making sure his bags are available to as many people as possible. “Our whole thing is being mass. But I’ve got a feeling that these bags are about to get much harder to find.”