Mayor Andre Dickens assists with getting couples hitched for V-Day

Marryweevents.com is hosting a city-wide wedding event on Valentine’s Day to marry couples in a once in a lifetime group wedding on Feb. 14. Rolling out spoke with Crystal Love from Marry We events on why this wedding event is the perfect opportunity to tie the knot.

Atlanta has been named as one of the worst places to date or find love. Is this mass event an opportunity to change that narrative?

Absolutely. Atlanta is without a doubt a great place to fall in love and get married. We selected the Greystone building at Piedmont Park for Marry We, but there are so many beautiful and unique places in Atlanta to do everything from going on your first date, to getting hitched.

What made you decide to do an Atlanta Mass wedding ceremony?

I have been planning events for over a decade and weddings have always been a joy for me to plan. But I always hear from couples how stressful and expensive wedding planning is and they are absolutely right! I conceptualized this event as a way to help those couples who may not want or have the financial resources to plan a large wedding. This event will not only allow them to get married but they will also get an amazing event experience for a fraction of what it would cost them to do this themselves and without the stress of the planning process. Additionally, what a special and unique story that they will get to tell their families and friends in the future.

How will you select the couples?

We are open to all couples who want to get married for the first time or renew their vows. We believe that love is love and welcome couples of all nationalities, religions and sexual orientations.

In your opinion, what is it about weddings that make people get emotional and want to celebrate?

To love and be loved is a human need. It is one of the most powerful emotions that we experience and so I think it comes natural for us to want to celebrate love. Weddings give us the opportunity to celebrate love and experience it all at once.

Why was it important to have Mayor Dickens as the officiator for the wedding ceremony?

I often hear Mayor Dickens say, “Atlanta is a city too busy to hate,” and one of the beautiful things about this event is that we embrace all forrms of love, whether that love is traditonal or not. Mayor Dickens is an advocate for the love that is the City of Atlanta and I see this event as an extension of that. We are elated to have him officiating.

Is there any chance of Mayor Dickens getting married himself at the ceremony?

LOL … you never know… miracles do happen and the mayor is an eligible bachelor.

For more information or to register visit: marryweevents.com