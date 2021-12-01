Andre Dickens makes huge turnaround, elected 61st mayor of Atlanta

Andre Dickens was officially elected as the 61st mayor of Atlanta on Nov. 3, 2021.

Dickens, an Atlanta city councilman, defeated Felicia Moore, Atlanta City Council president, and was declared the winner at 10:30 p.m. EST by the Associated Press with approximately 62% of the vote.

A Georgia Tech graduate and native of Atlanta’s Adamsville neighborhood, Dickens ran his campaign with lots of optimism and energy. In the general election, he barely edged out former mayor Kasim Reed and racked up enough votes to force a runoff against Moore, who had more than 17 percentage points than Dickens, as The New York Times reported.

Throughout his campaign, Dickens said he wanted to preserve Atlanta culture and keep the city “cool.” At his events and rallies, he threw up the peace-up-A-town-down sign with his hands while emphatically manifesting every day in the A will be “Dre Day.”

Dickens received the public support of many fellow city council members as well as former Atlanta mayors like Keisha Lance Bottoms and Shirley Franklin. He also received endorsements from celebrities like T.I., members of Goodie Mob and Killer Mike.

He is a business owner, and published his 2018-2020 tax returns on his website under a tab labeled “transparency is key.”