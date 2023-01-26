Rich Dollaz’s daughter arrested for shooting at the father of her child

The daughter of rap veteran Rich Dollaz was arrested in Memphis, Tennessee, on Jan. 24, 2023, for allegedly shooting at the father of her child.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by TMZ, Ashley Trowers told Memphis authorities that she was on her first day on the job as a security guard at a Kroger gas station around midnight when the drama unfolded.

Trowers conveyed to police that she doesn’t know how the father of their child, Demiah Tatum, learned of her job location since she just started that day. Trowers filed a restraining order against Tatum, even though the former couple just welcomed their child a few months ago.

She said Tatum rolled up in a Cadillac ATS sedan with another man, Mykel Yates, and she immediately tried to “flee the scene.”

When she could not get away, Trowers said she unholstered her pistol and fired two shots that hit the vehicle. She also told police that it appeared that Yates was reaching for a gun.

Tatum, however, told officers that he only appeared on the scene to give her money.

Officers arrested Trowers and charged her with aggravated assault. She has since been booked and released.

Ashley Trowers, the daughter of “Love & Hip Hop New York” star Rich Dollaz, was arrested in Memphis after cops say she shot at her ex-boyfriend … TMZ Hip Hop has learned. https://t.co/CXT2PdcJ9K — TMZ (@TMZ) January 25, 2023

The entertainment publication notes the irony that Trowers’ mother, Miracle Kay Hall, was arrested in 2018 for allegedly shooting her husband. Hall was also charged with aggravated assault and she also claimed self-defense. That case was eventually dismissed by the district attorney.

Both Trowers and Hall have appeared on the reality show “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” in the past along with Rich Dollaz. No word on whether either will return to the show.