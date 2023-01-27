New music Friday: Slaughter Gang’s 21 Lil Harold takes his moment to shine

After a quiet start to 2023, the new music releases are finally starting to pour in on the final Friday of January. New releases include a recent project dropped from a rising artist, 21 Lil Harold.

Harold is an artist with 21 Savage’s Slaughter Gang out of Atlanta. One of the main things he does to establish his unique sound from other trap artists is to sample boogie records from the 1980s. It’s something he did on the 2022 project Larry, on the single “Good Times,” which features Offset. The song samples The S.O.S. Band’s “Take Your Time (Do It Right).”

It was something Harold did again on his latest album, After The Curse, with the single “Robbin Season.”

“That’s just me trying to put myself in my own box,” Harold told rolling out. “Be in my own lane. Trying to be different from other people. And s—, them samples and all of that sound good.”

What other thoughts 21 Lil Harold had on After The Curse, watching 21 Savage become a superstar, going to Drake's house and being inspired by Donald Glover.

Singer Bradd Marquis released the single version of “Blowin In The Wind.” It’s an official release of a Bob Dylan and Sam Cooke cover he’s performed at his live shows.

Tanya Nolan released “Pace Yourself,” which features Raheem DeVaughn. The track lives up to its name, a love song with a focus on taking your time while making love.

Major released his new soul single “Baby Will You Love Me.” He’s set to perform on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Feb. 1. It’s a feel-good single about quality love.

Lisa Nicole, formerly known as Lisa Winans, released the single “Same God.” It’s a worship song that seems appropriate to set an atmosphere of surrender.

Also in the realm of worship, Todd Dulaney collaborated with Hezekiah Walker for the single “It’s Working.”

In the world of R&B, Chlöe released “Pray It Away,” a single on her debut solo album, In Pieces, which is set to drop in March.

Rap dynamic duo Rae Sremmurd continues to release new music with the “Sucka Or Sum” single. The group says the album SREMM4LIFE is still “coming soon.”

Lil Yachty released Let’s Start Here, an album that came out of left field for the now-veteran rapper. The project is more of a rock album than hip-hop, reminiscent of the experimental Teenage Emotions project he released in 2017.

Other new releases include SAINt JHN’s “You Laughed at Me,” Syles P album, A CALM WOLF IS STILL A WOLF (PENULTIMATE), Flo Milli’s “Conceited (remix),” Toosii’s “Magic Potion,” Bobby Shmurda’s “Rats,” BlocBoy JB’s “MURSIC,” Mozzy’s “Every Night” feat. Baby Money, Popcaan’s Great Is He album, Daniel Caesar’s “Do You Like Me” and KayCyy and BabyTron’s “Motown.”