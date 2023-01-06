New music Friday: Chip Pirrs, NBA YoungBoy, 21 Lil Harold and Queen Naija

As the new year arrives, newer artists are consistently releasing new music. One of those artists is Chip Pirrs, who intends to release more songs after his 2022 project A.S.M.R. Chip Pirrs’ music can be described as a one-of-a-kind abstract experience and a combination of multiple genres.

“It’s all the different sounds and genres I’m into,” Pirrs told rolling out. “I wanted to use all those little pieces, and put them together into my own sound.”

NBA YoungBoy released the 19-track album I Rest My Case. The album release stays the course of his five-album releases in 2022. Zaytoven released the six-track Only One project.

ICYTWAT released an 11-track deluxe version of Siddhi World.

Popcaan released the single “We Caa Done,” which features Drake. An easygoing-island vibe accompanied with a music video that includes Lil Yachty and Kevin Durant cameos.

Queen Naija released “Let’s Talk About it,” in a music video that stars Lil Meech from the TV series “BMF.” In the single, Naija gives her perspective on an argument with a significant other, calling into question out his need for therapy and the fact that he is still dependent on his mother.

BabyTron released the “Mr. Hanky” single, which keeps him on track with music releases since his last album, Bin Reaper 3: Old Testament in October 2022.

French Montana released the mixtape CB6, which features Nav.

2KBABY released the single “Don’t Love Me Now,” which features charlieonnafriday.