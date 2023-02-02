Self-taught writer, producer and director Courtney Glaudè sits down with rolling out to discuss his newest thriller, “The Reading,” starring Mo’Nique and executive produced by Lee Daniels.

The film debuts on Thursday, February 2, 2023 on BET+.


FILM DESCRIPTION: Recently widowed, Emma Leeden, details the loss of her family in her new book “Invasion”. To generate press, Emma agrees to a staged reading by 19-year-old Sky Brown in Emma’s now fortified home. There’s only one problem, Sky’s spiritual connection is real, and evil emerges in a house they can’t get out of.

Writer-director Courtney Glaudé talks about newest horror film on BET, ‘The Reading,’ starring Mo’Nique

