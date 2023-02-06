Cleveland man sentenced to life for killing a man, trying to kill a witness

On Feb. 3, a Cleveland man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of fatally shooting a man outside a pizza shop and trying to kill a potential witness.

Thirty-three-year-old Harold Williams III will be eligible for parole after serving 27 years in prison for the October 2022 killing of Angelo Catala outside Nunzio’s Pizzeria in the Detroit Shoreway, and the robbery and shooting of a woman in the same neighborhood.

Williams shot Catala in the parking lot of the pizza shop after the two got into a car accident on Detroit Avenue. The two pulled into the parking lot to get off the road and then got into the argument, andWilliams pulled out a gun and shot Catala in the stomach.

Three days later, police said Williams walked into the Gas USA with a bandana over his face and asked cashiers if they knew about the shooting at the pizza ship and if they recognized him.

One of the cashiers said she couldn’t recognize him because he had his face covered. Williams then pulled the bandana down and asked “Now do you know who I am?”

Williams pulled out a pistol and said “Well, I might as well rob this b—-.” After robbing the cashier, Williams began shooting at the cashier.

The jury convicted Williams of murder, felonious assault, and weapons charges in the killing of Catala. He was also found guilty of attempted murder, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault of the victim at the gas station.