Babyface will play custom guitar at Super Bowl

According to “Entertainment Tonight,” Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl LVII which will be held on Feb. 12, 2023. The 64-year-old is a legendary singer, songwriter, and producer who has helped to shape contemporary music culture.

When it comes to American football, music and entertainment are often integral factors in a gameday performances. In an interview with Babyface, he shared his expectations for Rihanna’s halftime performance and what the Super Bowl means to him.

“You know, I think it’s funny because for a while baseball was America’s favorite pastime and now the Super Bowl became that. It’s so important when we come to this point every year, it’s almost like a holiday because you will find more people at home watching their TV, celebrating, and eating with each other. It’s like family time. It’s become more than just a game, it’s become a gathering for families,” Babyface told “ET”.

“Entertainment Tonight” also gave us a sneak peek at the guitar Babyface will play on the field. The instrument is a custom design to bring the song lyrics to life by Sue Tsai, a visual artist in New York who described her creative process.

“I turned the flag into the sea, which you can see the flag turned [into] waves and then the mountain majesty, so just a play on the lyrics of the song. I also do a lot of floral work, so the blue poppies are a symbol of remembrance, strength, and honor. So, that was also important. Then the [LVII] balloons represent the celebration of the Super Bowl, like a little kid’s innocence, and the colors of the Super Bowl,” Tsai Added.