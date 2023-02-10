Realtor Joshua Mercer shares driving force behind Premier Chicago Real Estate

Joshua Mercer is a serial entrepreneur and realtor who resides in Chicago, IL., and is the founder and owner of multiple businesses.

As a Howard Alumnus, all of the businesses complement each other well and also help to pour money back into the community. Organizations such as the HU Movemakers, founded by five Howard Alumni, and Homecoming at Howard focus on bringing young professionals together through organized cultural events. Eventnoire is also a company that bridges event planners, organizations, and marketers together.

The other organizations focus mainly on investment and insurance. Go Fish Village seeks to bring people together to learn about how to generate wealth, List With Mercer focuses on investment properties and with The Mercer Agency, he’s also an insurance agent for All-State.

His main goal is to help others find their way to financial freedom while also enjoying life.

How did the idea for your business come about?

I’m a serial entrepreneur so I’m always thinking of ideas and new ways to solve problems.

What was your key driving force to becoming an entrepreneur?

I’m driven by creating a legacy, helping people, and involving myself in things that I’m truly passionate about.

What business-related book has inspired you the most?

Right now I’m reading, “Your Next 5 Moves,” and “The 6 Habits of Growth.”

How did you come up with the name of your company?

I typically incorporate the mission and vision into the name.

How did you raise funding for your venture?

[I used] personal money, bank loans, and [borrowed money] from family/friends.

How do you build a thriving customer base?

[I use] excellent customer service and delivering on your promise. [This] leads to word of mouth, Additionally, social media, and being intentional about being in spaces where your target market is.

How do you market your business, and which tactics have been most successful?

[I have used] social media, direct mail, cold calling, and referrals.

What kind of culture exists in your organization, and how did you establish it?

It depends on the business, but the culture is based on the vision, integrity, accountability, and built-in processes that are consistent with expectations.

What has been your biggest obstacle in establishing your business?

My biggest challenges [have been] team building, scaling [my business], and [getting] access to capital.

What motivates you?

I’m motivated by being able to provide for my family and being able to create memorable experiences for my friends and family.

