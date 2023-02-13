Flint, Michigan, under a boil water advisory

Flint, Michigan, is under another citywide boil water advisory. The advisory was issued after a water main break on Feb. 10. The water main broke, which caused the pressure of the city’s system to drop below safe levels, according to ABC News.

The weekend report showed officials anticipated the repairs to continue through “at least” Monday, which left the city’s 80,000 residents with boiling filtered water or using bottled water through the weekend.

To lift the boil advisory, the transmission line will need to be repaired, the system will need to be flushed and complete bacterial testing.

Flint has dealt with water issues since 2014. At last year’s Essence Festival in New Orleans, Flint residents spoke to attendees about the issues that were still going on in the city. Recently, Vice President Kamala Harris went to Georgia Tech to discuss climate change, where she mentioned the social inequalities and water issues in Black communities like Flint and Jackson, Mississippi.