Cedrina Calder, the ‘FitDoc,’ helping patients make healthy choices

Dr. Cedrina Calder, who is better known as FitDoc®, is a board-certified preventive medicine physician, health and wellness expert, and fitness guru in Nashville, Tennessee. She is passionate about empowering others to make healthier lifestyle choices and improve their lives. Her expertise has been featured on various media outlets, including television, radio, print and the internet. She has been featured on notable platforms such as “Roland Martin Unfiltered,” Nike, BET, Insider, WebMD, Prevention, Yahoo!, MSN, rolling out and PopSugar.

Why is getting preventive medical care important to the Black community?

Preventive medical care is extremely important to the Black community because we are affected by chronic diseases at higher rates than other groups and suffer worse health outcomes as a result. Many of these diseases are preventable, so placing a greater focus on preventive health is absolutely necessary to improve the health of the community.

What three things can people do to improve their health?

To live healthier lives, there are three things that people should give up. Give up heavily processed foods. Give up the idea that therapy is only for those with mental health issues. Give up a sedentary lifestyle.

What behavior changes do you suggest to your patients?

The behavior changes I suggest to most of my patients are increasing physical activity while incorporating resistance training, increasing water intake, eating more whole foods and decreasing sugar intake.

How does a patient’s environment play a role in their health?

A patient’s environment plays an important role in their health. It’s more difficult to eat healthy when you live in an area that has several fast-food restaurants but no grocery stores. Living in an environment that is unsafe or doesn’t have adequate sidewalks, walking trails or parks, provides fewer options for physical activity. Not living near a doctor or hospital may lead to a delay in medical care and treatment.

Why is obesity a major concern for health professionals?

Obesity is a major concern for health professionals because it leads to chronic disease, disability and death.

How do regular checkups and preventive measures help people maintain a healthy lifestyle?

Regular checkups and preventive measures play a role in having a healthy lifestyle. A healthy lifestyle requires taking the appropriate preventive measures to maintain health. Regular checkups and health screenings allow health issues to be identified early on so they can be managed sooner and potentially more effectively.