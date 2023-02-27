Georgia man, teen arrested in shooting of 9 children

Two Georgians, one of whom is a teenager, have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of nine children at a gas station on Feb. 17.

According to WSB-TV, Columbus, Georgia, police were called to a Shell gas station after 10 p.m. where nine juveniles were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

All nine victims, including a 5-year-old boy, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thirty-five-year-old D’Angelo Robinson and a 15-year-old boy, whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with the shootings. Robinson is facing eight counts of aggravated assault and the teen is facing one count of aggravated assault.

Investigators say the 15-year-old is a known gang member, and more charges are expected.