GloRilla’s former bodyguard shares why he got fired

The rapper had drinks thrown at her in a club
GloRilla performs in East Atlanta on Oct. 24. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

GloRilla’s former bodyguard is speaking out after he was fired for not defending the Memphis, Tennessee, artist when drinks were being thrown at her in a club.

In the video, you can see GloRilla walking through the club as the drinks are being thrown, and the bodyguard is leading her out of the venue. The bodyguard says that he was told to go back and beat up the people who threw the drinks, but said he wasn’t going to.


I got her a– safe,” the bodyguard said in a video posted on social media. “She can talk to y’all but can she talk to me? You alive. I did my job, it’s complete.

“As far as ‘go over there and whoop that motherf—–,’ no. I’m not about to whoop nobody,” the bodyguard said. “If they were in front of our face and they did that s—, ima whoop the brakes off they a–.”


He then explains how the situation went and why he didn’t go back to fight the fans.

“She did that s— from the side of the crowd. So I’m not about to go back and whoop nobody,” the bodyguard said. “You know why? That’s called an assault charge. Imma lose my motherf—— life.”

