Aleza is eager to shine on tour with GloRilla

Rapper and R&B artist Aleza is quickly becoming one of the brightest new stars from Memphis, Tennessee. The high-energy melodic singles, “Emotional,” “Skin Tone” and “Whatever” are gaining traction as she looks to make a huge splash on the music scene.



Her current feature on Gloss Up, Hitkidd, and K Carbon’s 2022 hit “Shabooya” featuring Slimeroni is putting music enthusiasts on notice. The widespread success of this track created the opportunity for her to perform alongside Grammy-nominated rap stars GloRilla, Gloss Up, K Carbon and Slimeroni during the 2023 Anyways, Life’s Great Tour.

The young musician talks about her rise in the music industry, how music inspires and influences her, and gives advice to young artists looking to break into music.

When did you realize that music was your calling and passion?

I realized music was my calling and passion when I was 3 years old. I would mimic my late grandmother as she sang various tunes around our home. I continued to develop my musical skill set by competing in every school program and local talent shows. Rihanna’s single, “Take a Bow” was a cover I would practice over and over again.

Define your culture.

I would define my culture as optimistic and straightforward. It’s not about the obstacles in the journey it’s about how you stand through it.

What inspires you to show up every day for work?

My daughter inspires me to show up for work every day. Going to work makes a way for her needs and wants to be handled.

How does music influence and inspire you?

Music influences me to be free and myself. Music inspires me from those who came before me and laid down the tracks for me to follow and add my style of music.

Describe the voice of success that you hear in your head.

The voice of success that I hear in my head is that of my late dad. He would say, “Chin up baby girl, you’re at the finish line.”

What advice do you have for artists pursuing a career in music?

For an artist pursuing a career in music, I would just say never stop working no matter what. No days off and never stop writing. Learn as much as you can about the business side of the music industry, and find a good mentor.