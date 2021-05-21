J-Key details his mission and what he has learned on his music journey

J-Key enters the music industry as confident as a seasoned veteran. The Everett, Washington native delivers purposeful bars with a laser focus. His rhyming styles are seamless and functional. He stands apart from his peers in a way that cannot be ignored. Since entering the industry, J-key has toured with the late Nipsey Hustle, YG and Kid Ink.

Rolling out spoke with J-key about his mission as an artist, life after the pandemic and what success looks like to him.

Talk about what inspired you to pursue music?

Having fun and doing something I love are the main reasons I started to pursue music. The ability to get someone through any situation in their life is what drives my passion.

What is the biggest lesson this journey has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson this journey has taught me is that persistence is important in life. The ability to adapt is the difference between progressing and staying stagnant.

What is your mission as an artist?

My mission as an artist is to become the soundtrack to a generation’s life.

What are your thoughts on performing live again as the world opens back up?

I’m excited, but also nervous. It’s been so long. I know that my fan base has been building during quarantine. I’m excited to meet the new fans I’ve made.

What is the inspiration behind your latest single “Better Things?”

Going through hard times and being fed up and wanting more out of life inspired “Better Things.”

What has been your most challenging moment thus far?

Staying dedicated when I haven’t gotten where I’ve wanted to with my career yet has been the most challenging.

What has been your most rewarding moment?

Anytime I perform at a show where people paid to get in because I was on the bill, is always rewarding.

What does success look like to you?

Success looks like being on the Billboard top 200 for the next 10 years, financial freedom, making sure my family is secure and fulfilling my entrepreneurial dreams as well as my musical aspirations.

Listen to J-Key’s latest single “Better Things” below.