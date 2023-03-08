5 online mental health services to use

Due to the fast pace of modern life, particularly in western culture, there are a number of stressors that can lead to anxiety, waves of sadness or feelings of inadequacy.

A packed schedule can be an easy cop out for some adults to not receive counseling or therapy for things that may be causing them stress. But thanks to technology, people can now have sessions at any time of the day. Here are five of the top online mental health services to use.

BetterHelp

Price: $240 to $360+ per month

Insurance: Not accepted

BetterHelp is the largest therapy platform in the world, according to its website. Its customers can message a professional therapist at anytime and anywhere. The service asks users specific questions to match them with the perfect professional for them.

Talkspace

Price: $276 to $516

Insurance: Accepted

According to Journal of Telemedicine e-Health, 80% of a study group found Talkspace as effective or more effective than face-to-face therapy. Also, 98% of the study group found Talkspace more convenient than traditional therapy. The service prides itself on being “low-stress and private.”

Jordan Beckum

Price: Average between $135-$175 for 45-50 minute sessions, $200-$300 for new client 90-minute sessions

Insurance: Not accepted

The Georgia-based therapist offers couples therapy as well as individual therapy for teenagers 14 and older, and adults. She received a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University and a master’s from Auburn University. Beckum describes herself as a “humanistic and mindful therapist.” She is a therapist with the virtual or in-person sessions available with the service, HealATL.

Roy Bell

Price: Not listed

Insurance: No

The mental wellness coach with over 20 years of experience is a father of three who has a passion for “empowering others to walk in alignment with their heart desires.” The Alabama A&M University and Liberty University graduate offers his services exclusively virtually.

TTWNT

Price: A discovery call is free, the initial experience is $80 and a self-investment session is $60

Insurance: Not listed

The life coach makes it clear that she is not a therapist, but she offers her services to help Black Christian women create and work toward a life plan for the future.