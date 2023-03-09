San Diego professor awaits reinstatement after being fired for refusing vaccine

Kirk Webley may very well be on his way back to work. A counselor and professor in the San Diego, California area for 25 years, Webley was one of the employees who was fired for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. During a March 2 board meeting, the San Diego Community College District elected to accommodate employees with special exemptions instead of firing employees.

“In light of the improved public health conditions in San Diego County, the district is reevaluating accommodation options for employees who have been subject to disciplinary action,” the SDCCD statement read, according to ABC News 10. “At this time, the Board of Trustees is not considering any employee terminations related to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement. As public health conditions in our region continue to improve, we are excited to see our communities returning to in-person classes and services as we expand access, success and equity in our wide range of educational programs and support services.”

The news gave Webley a huge sense of relief.

“It was a surreal moment,” Webley told rolling out. “I was moving out of my condo. My neighbor and a cleaning service [were] there with me. I sat there in my empty condo and exhaled when I saw the SDCCD bulletin.”

The long-time higher learning educator said he still hasn’t heard an official word from the district on getting his job back.

“But I hope to be compensated for time, leave and opportunity that was lost,” Webley said.

Webley also spoke to rolling out more in-depth about his initial reaction to being fired and his reason behind not getting the vaccine.

How did this situation get to the point of termination?

At the beginning oof this whole process, we were provided a pathway: You could meet the vaccination mandate by getting the vaccine or complete the option of exemption, whether it be medical or religious. I took the option of exemption based on my religious beliefs, and the exemption was approved. It was honored for aboout three-and-a-half months until I was told that particular exemption could no longer be accomodated.

What were your religious objections?

The beautiful thing our constituition provides is the opportunity for everyone to have freedom of speech, freedom of religion and to believe what they want to believe … I believe in the gospel. I believe int he body of the church of the living God of Jesus Christ, and I believe the body is a temple of the living God. We were created perfectly in His image.

Although there are many miraculous and amazing forms of technology that has allowed us to take advantage of a lot of things that go on in society and healing power, this particular vaccine was not something even to a level that I understood. I didn’t think this was something that needed to enter my body. I come from a family who is really against vaccinations … we don’t even do flu vaccines.