Akisha Lockhart shares why focusing on the positive is key to success

Akisha Lockhart is a lifestyle influencer and journalist whose work inspires her followers to lead fulfilling lives. Lockhart also connects her followers with the many cultural icons in the entertainment space. Her unique approach to content creation has garnered a devoted community of individuals who are tuned into her brand. Her lifestyle brand, All I Need is One Mic and her talk show “She’s Got A Show” are an expression of who she is and has helped establish her as a trusted voice in the community. Lckhart covers all things cool and informational while shedding the light on various topics. Rolling out spoke with Lockhart about her motto, what success looks like to her and her biggest win.

What does being successful mean to you?

My definition of success is being at peace.

What is the motto that you live by?

“Everything is working in your favor.” I value this way of thinking because life isn’t always perfect, but if you focus on the positive results that can come from a negative situation, it helps.

What has been your biggest win?

My biggest win has been not standing in my own way. The right time for me as always been right now. Don’t wait for the perfect time to get started because it may never come.

What else are you working on?

I’m really excited about my upcoming speaking engagements. I’ve been invited to moderate a panel for a highly anticipated conference called She Owns It She Biz at the end of March. This will be my second year filling this role and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to meet more incredible people.

What words do you have for young girls and women who are currently on their journey?

The wisdom I would share with any young lady and or woman out there is be like Nike and just do it! The time is now.