Fidelity diversity recruiter Kathy Baynes shares importance of building wealth

Kathy Baynes is the head of diversity recruiting strategy and recruiter readiness for Fidelity Investments. Baynes spoke with rolling out at the 2023 Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit about what it means to be a woman of power, the importance of Blacks building wealth, and how to support Black women in 2023 and beyond.

What does it mean to be a woman of power?

It means there is a system of a circle of women that I can lean on if I need any sort of advice. If I want to look for inspiration, if I don’t know this person, and I know what they have done in their career or on their journey, it allows me to sit back, relax, and be a little bit more motivated and encouraged. That’s what I look for when I’m thinking about women of power.

Why is it important for Blacks to create wealth and build a legacy?

We need it. So many of us don’t understand the power of money, and many of us don’t have that generational wealth. It’s about understanding what those basics are for our kids and teaching them about credit reports, the importance of that, and how that then translates into purchasing a home or car. Or something as simple as purchasing jewelry. It’s about reinforcing the power and understanding the importance of how to leverage that wealth so that you can use it for yourself, as well as your family.

Why should more Black women be in leadership and executive roles?

It’s critical. We have an opportunity to be able to help others. I think as Black women, we bring a different a very unique perspective. As a woman and a person of color, there are so many layers and complexities with that. I think being able to be in these spaces and allowing other Black girls to see that they can rise to that level [is important]. No one has to tell them to do it, they can do that on their own. If folks tell you, “no,” brush that aside and keep on going. I do think it’s so important because we are the inspiration to so many that may not necessarily see themselves in those spaces.