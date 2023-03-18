Sonza Curtis encourages minorities to tap into holistic health

People who turn to holistic health to balance their overall well-being consider many factors when trying to heal. Holistic health practices like meditation, aromatherapy, and herbal remedies aid with h physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual healing. Dr. Sonza Curtis, holistic health and wellness coach, emphasizes using these treatments to cure all aspects of your body, leading to a more balanced and fulfilling life.

Curtis is certified by the Institute of Functional Medicine and founded Three D Wellness under the medical direction of Dr. Naema Cheema. She has helped many people find the root cause of their issues and trained her team to do the same. She combines traditional and natural medicine to treat the whole person and to assist in balancing their overall health.

What remedies can you share for someone looking to heal holistically?

If you can, get enough sleep, I can’t say that enough. We need to have about seven to eight hours of sleep. Sleep is when our body heals itself. That’s when our body shuts down, and we go into that repair mode. The quality of sleep is just as important. The other is hydration. We drink sodas, all these sugary drinks, and the alcohol, and they’re not keeping your body hydrated. The solution to pollution is dilution. So, if you don’t drink enough water, you can’t get rid of the toxins in your body. If you live in the United States, you’re toxic. By the time she leaves the house, a woman has over 300 toxins on her face with makeup. There’s also formaldehyde and different things in our clothes.

How can we begin preparing our bodies for the summer?

No negative self-talk. We have to love our bodies from where we are right now — incorporating daily movement, whether walking, dancing, or getting out of the house to enjoy life. Vitamin D acts more like a hormone than an essential vitamin. So that helps our immune system. Also, when you connect with people, that’s heart-healing. Having family and friends and just honoring that relationship. Also, please be careful about what foods you are eating. We should change our diet with the seasons.

Can holistic health take the place of traditional medical recommendations?

First of all, you’re the CEO of your body. When you go to a doctor, you’re giving them your history. You know more about your body than anybody else. We’re in the world of Google, and all the studies are out there, so, you could become the CEO of your health. Even if you want to avoid getting into that, just learning what’s out there, what the medications that cause issues are worth, and what supplementation can help. Breaking that mindset, you can become your dietician. If you’re uncomfortable with your practitioner, I am one you can be comfortable with.