Fans alarmed about Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha’s dramatic weight loss (photos)

Fans of NBA icon Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha find her dramatic weight loss rather disquieting.

The multi-hypenate businesswoman, author and TV personality jarred her fans when she show off her 35-pound weight loss for her eight million Instagram followers. She was on the red carpet for the Forbes 3050 International Women’s Day summit in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

The mother of three children sat down with People magazine back in December 2022 and explained her weight loss and body-sculpting goals for 2023.

“One of my big resolutions for January is going to be to build a little bit of lean muscle,” she explained at the time. “I’ve lost 35 lbs. over the past year, which I’m really excited about, but now I want that definition and I want to feel strong in my skin.”

Some fans, however, find Curry’s weight loss disconcerting and stated so in the comments section of her IG post.

“The weight, I pray sister is well!” one person wrote, while another added: “Hopefully [it’s] not Hollywood peer pressure! Beautiful as always but looking too thin.”

Curry’s supporters were quick to come to her defense about being fastidious about her health.

“I despise this society where people are constantly making comments about someone’s weight,” one frustrated fan raged against the haters.

“Even if you have good intentions they might not feel the same way. They might like to be smaller or bigger, etc. and I feel like every woman has a tarnished relationship with their weight and body because of this. Just say she [looks] good.”

Others also stepped in when some of the comments referenced possible drug use that helped her acquire such a svelte figure.

“These comments are so heartless. @ayeshacurry you look beautiful!! Hope you enjoyed the event.”

“Heartless comments I pray the good outweighs the bad,” another said.