Shaquille O’Neal’s hospitalization explained (photo)

Fellow ‘NBA on TNT’ host Ernie Johnson explained Shaq’s hospital stay
Shaquille O’Neal on the red carpet of his HBO docu-series “Shaq” premiere in Atlanta. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

Ginormous NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal incited speculation and concern when he posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed with a phalanx of tubes sticking out of his arms.

The man who can practically cause a solar eclipse because of his immense frame at 7-foot-1 and 325 pounds informed his fans that he still watches fellow “Inside the NBA” co-hosts Ernie Johnson and Candace Parker from his hospital bed.


Johnson explained during the latest broadcast on TNT that the man universally known as “Shaq” is undergoing hip replacement surgery.

At 51, speculation is that the cumulative time and immense weight have worn out one of the his hips.


In December 2022, the Los Angeles Lakers legend who won four NBA titles explained that he had ballooned to over 400 pounds until a buddy bluntly called him “fat.” He then altered his diet and that helped him shed dozens of pounds. 

“A friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.” “He was saying, ‘You can do this, you can’t do that, [eat] more vegetables, [your] iron’s low.’

“Once I just started changing those certain things, it dropped. It’s all about eating right.”

Scores of friends from the NBA and broadcasting worlds tapped in to check on the mammoth man and offer support:

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

