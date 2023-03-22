Meet Tiffini Gatlin, the 1st Black woman to sell hair extensions on QVC

Tiffini Gatlin, founder and CEO of Latched and Hooked Beauty, is making notable moves in the hair industry for Black women. She became the first woman to sell high-quality synthetic hair extensions for Black women on QVC. The home shopping network regularly features Gatlin’s product line that includes hair extensions and wigs free of heavy metals, lead, phthalates, and formaldehyde. Gatlin is also one of Ulta Beauty‘s 100 Inspirational Black Voices.
“Failure is proof that you tried,” Gatilin shared with rolling out about overcoming obstacles during her entrepreneurship journey. The pandemic significantly impacted businesses, including Latched and Hooked, but Gatlin adapted to the changes and began creating content and servicing clients through her website.
What was the inspiration behind your business?
What is the process for creating a quality hair extension line?