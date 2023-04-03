Shannon Sharpe doubles down on paying for woman’s divorce to pursue her

Shannon Sharpe is a man of many words, and he’s able to let the world hear them every day on his talk show with Skip Bayless. He’s good for telling a story about his life every once in a while, and one he told in the past is being resurfaced on social media.

“I was once dating this chick, and she was married but she was getting a divorce,” Sharpe said. “I knew I wanted her. I said, ‘You know what? I’ll pay for the divorce.’ Because I believed she was the one. I said, ‘Why are you arguing about this?’ He wouldn’t sign the paper.”

Sharpe continues and said that he ended up giving them the money for the divorce.

“I say, ‘Why are you arguing about this little bit of money,'” Sharpe said. “I gave her the money, [she] filed the divorce, because I believed. I did that.”

Sharpe saw that the story resurfaced on Twitter on April 2, and he even doubled down on his comments as well.

When I originally said this you didn’t repost it now months and months after the fact. You repost it now. The clown(s) that paid you to repost it should get their money bck because I promise you and them it’s not having the impact they think. WE’RE GOOD OVER HERE👍🏾👍🏾 https://t.co/1R2Aa8Xuj6 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 3, 2023

When a Twitter user asked him if he said it, Sharpe tweeted “I ABSOLUTELY said it [and] did it. You [are] more shocked at who paid to get it reposted than what I originally did.”

According to Sharpe, it looks like he did indeed pay for that divorce,