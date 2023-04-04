Travel enthusiast Chelsea Davis has tips and tricks for your next destination

How did your love for travel and photography start?

I truly believe that travel is extremely educational, whether it’s domestic, [a] road trip or international. It is a learning process and it will open up your mind, and you’ll see new environments. Overall, I’m just a real advocate for travel being a tool to open one’s mind and heart to the world. I wanted to embody that and share that on my social media profiles, and encourage and inspire women and people from all walks of life to get out there and pursue their own adventure. It’s been a journey.

Vibrant colors bring me joy, and I wanted to have a brand that says, “Hey, this is a place of peace, nature, adventure, and being open.” I wanted to hone my photography skills during the pandemic. Once the pandemic hit, most people had to be remote [from each other], so I was just trying to find a way to get outside and do something creative. I bought a beginner Sony camera, and I just started shooting around the neighborhood, trying to find a nice composition to produce something. I started sharing that on my Instagram page, and it developed over time as I learned the manual settings on the camera.

Everyone who wants to travel, both internationally and domestically, will need to be REAL ID-compliant in 2025. Tell us about that.

It’s not mandatory to get the REAL ID to travel domestically. It’s just one form of ID you can use. You can use your passport or global entry card, but it’s just an option. For people who just don’t want to bring their passport with them or another federally approved document, you can just bring your REAL ID to board flights. It’s going to be effective on May 7, 2025. What is the process for getting a REAL ID?

Two months ago when I got back from international travel, I looked at my California driver’s license and I saw it was expiring this June. I was like, “OK, I need to renew my license.” It just so happened I was working with California DMV, [when] I actually needed the REAL ID. It was cool to have that hands-on experience with a client’s product. I just went to the California DMV website, and it’s very clear on there how to get the ID. They have a whole checklist and a step-by-step process. All I did was upload my passport, and two forms of ID to prove that I’m a California resident, and that got approved pretty quickly. Then I was able to schedule an appointment online.