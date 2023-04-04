Travel enthusiast Chelsea Davis has tips and tricks for your next destination

Chelsea Davis is an adventure travel enthusiast, content creator, and photographer from the San Francisco Bay Area who has visited 80 countries across five continents. Her Instagram page, @chelseadoestravel, highlights bucket list destinations, travel tips and tricks, and inspires people from all walks of life to embark on their next adventure.
How did your love for travel and photography start?
Vibrant colors bring me joy, and I wanted to have a brand that says, “Hey, this is a place of peace, nature, adventure, and being open.” I wanted to hone my photography skills during the pandemic. Once the pandemic hit, most people had to be remote [from each other], so I was just trying to find a way to get outside and do something creative. I bought a beginner Sony camera, and I just started shooting around the neighborhood, trying to find a nice composition to produce something. I started sharing that on my Instagram page, and it developed over time as I learned the manual settings on the camera.
Everyone who wants to travel, both internationally and domestically, will need to be REAL ID-compliant in 2025. Tell us about that.
What is the process for getting a REAL ID?