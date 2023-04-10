Cam’ron says he won’t be watching ‘Creed III’ because of this picture

Don’t expect to see Cam’ron to be in the movies watching the film
Cam'ron says he won't be watching 'Creed III' because of this picture
Cam’ron Photo Credit: (Image source: Instagram – @mr_camron)

Cam’ron has been letting the world knows how he feels about different topics, and he recently wanted to let people know why he didn’t see Creed III.

On April 8, the rapper posted a picture of Jonathan Majors hugging Michael B. Jordan from behind and then posted a picture of Majors laying his head on Jordan’s shoulders.


Cam’ron’s caption said, “The reason I didn’t see Creed III.”


Many people thought it was funny, such as Fabolous, who said, “This was a funny promo shoot for a boxing movie.”

Others didn’t understand Cam’ron’s stance, with one user saying “Made $262 million at the box office. They good.”

Another user said, “That movie was about their friendship more than it was about boxing. And that’s what made it great! This photo symbolizes brotherhood. How you perceive the photo is your right. That’s all.”

Regardless of what anyone says, it seems like he’s still not going to see the movie, but the movie won’t lose because of it.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x