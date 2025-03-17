Ma$e explains why he wants to visit Diddy in jail

Ma$e is going against the powerful currents of pop culture sentiment and wants to visit his former boss, the embattled Sean “Diddy” Combs, in jail.

Diddy has been housed in federal confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since September 2024 after being indicted on a trio of felony charges related to sex trafficking.

Ma$e and Diddy’s kids saw each other at Voletta Wallace’s funeral

During a recent episode of “It is What it Is” podcast, rap icon Cam’ron wondered what it was like for co-host Ma$e to sit next to Diddy’s kids at the recent funeral of Christopher “Notorious BIG” Wallace’s mother, Voletta Wallace.

Ma$e said he was not seated near Diddy’s kids, but indicated they eyed each other from the distance. He added he would have no problem visiting their father Diddy in jail.

“I mean, if my name was on the list, I’d go visit Puff, you know?” Ma$e said. “I would visit him, make sure that he’s good.”

Cam’ron was incredulous, asking, “Why you ain’t do it when he was out?,” Cam asked while laughing again.

Ma$e said not everything Diddy did in life was bad

“These are the times you need people to check up and make sure you good. And not that I condone anything that they’re alleged to have done, just until they prove it, you kind of want to make sure that you don’t be like one of those people that, somebody did good for you…he didn’t do all bad, he did some good.”

Ma$e hastens to add that he’s not referring to the tape of Diddy beating and kicking former girlfriend Cassie, nor the alleged freak-off footage. He was only referring to Diddy from a musical standpoint.

“I’m not talking about the tape stuff and all that,” Ma$e continued. “I’m talking about just the musical side, giving me an opportunity, I think, as a person of class, you definitely got to show up and sit somewhere in the court, if they let you.”

Ma$e and Diddy have a long and turbulent history

Ma$e was signed to the beleaguered Bad Boy boss’ label in 1996, where he released three albums — Harlem World, in 1997, Double Up in ’99, and 2004’s Welcome Back.

Their relationship was damaged irreparably when Diddy hoarded all of the publishing of Ma$e’s music despite offering Diddy $2 million to acquire it.

The tense situation was exacerbated when Diddy told “The Breakfast Club” radio show in 2022 that Ma$e actually owed him millions of dollars.

“Mae owes me $3 million,” he said at the time. “That’s facts, I got the receipts. And I’m not gon’ go back-and-forth with Ma e. I’m not going back-and-forth with nobody. I’m just gonna speak up for myself now.”

Ma$e responded by accusing Diddy of swindling every Bad Boy Records artist on the roster, but that most cannot speak up about this because they have passed away or signed NDAs.

It was interesting then that, one year later, Diddy officially gave Ma$e his publishing in Sept. 2023.