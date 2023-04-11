Swae Lee says he cried when ex-girlfriend left him for a truck driver

Swae Lee was looking for love but didn’t find it.

The rapper opened up about his early dating experience on “Million Dollaz Worth of Game,” and how one of his ex-girlfriends left him for a truck driver that was making more money than him at the time.

“So boom, she came up to the crib one day,” Swae Lee said. “I ain’t got no furniture, we sitting on the floor [she’s] like, ‘Swae, I can’t be with you anymore.’

“I’m getting ready to move to Atlanta and work with Ear Drummers and make this whole journey. I’m like ‘huh, you finna leave me?’ Boy, I’m shedding tears.”

Lee says the truck driver was making around $12,000 a month, but at some point that didn’t matter to her. Lee says when you have that “vibe,” the girl will come back.

“Let me tell you how it played out. This n—- had a Chevy, and she pulled up in the n—- car at my place,” Lee said. “I was driving that n—- car around. Three months later, she was like ‘I miss you.’ ”

The situation happened when Lee was around 18, so he’s had time to grow, but it looks like that may have been an experience that changed his entire life.