Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee discusses his brother allegedly killing his father

Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee is preparing his upcoming solo project and just launched a new Snapchat docuseries called “Swae Meets World.”

The first episode dropped on Saturday, April 17, and new installments will be released every other day as part of the 10-episode run. In the premiere episode, the “Unforgettable” hitmaker discusses the murder of his stepfather, Floyd Sullivan.

Sullivan, 62, was shot and killed in Tupelo, Mississippi, in January, and his 20-year-old son, Jamil Ali Sullivan, who also goes by the name Michael, is facing murder charges and being held on $100,000 bond.

“I have three brothers. Allegedly, the police say my youngest brother, he shot my dad, killed my dad. It’s unbelievable, you can’t even imagine. It’s like something out of a movie. I’m still dealing with it. I don’t even know how to deal with it all the way completely,” Swae Lee states in the clip.

The “No Flex Zone” rapper is then seen paying tribute to his father and reminiscing on him with his family. “I gotta go to Mississippi too though ’cause I gotta visit my dad. You know what I’m saying, visit the gravesite,” he added in the video.

Bernadette Walker, the mother of Swae Lee, Slim Jxmmi and Michael, spoke to People in December and revealed that her son suffers from schizoaffective disorder and that she could have been his victim as well.

“I’m not going to say that, ‘Something like this was unexpected.’ Of course, even though it wasn’t unexpected, you still don’t expect it. He has threatened me multiple times. This very well could’ve been me. He has shot guns more than once,” she revealed.

Walker also stated to People that her son was extremely violent when he wasn’t on his prescribed medication.

“I don’t want to speculate — it could’ve happened to anybody because Michael really didn’t need a rhyme or reason to do anything. He was aggressive when he was off his meds, so it could’ve been as simple as asking him to do something that could’ve set him off.”

