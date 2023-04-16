Deion Sanders loses 5 Colorado players to transfer portal

Coach Prime has caused seismic quakes in Boulder, Colorado.

From the moment that NFL legend Deion Sanders landed in this mountainous region near Denver, he has tilted the balance of power ever so slightly in major college football.

Some of the current athletes are not prepared to handle the aftershocks caused by Prime’s in-your-face, flamboyant and sometimes abrasive personality and are already exiting stage left. Others want to avoid being lost on the bench and are seeking more playing time elsewhere

Five players have ignited the transfer portal exodus from the University of Colorado now that Prime has taken over as head coach, with the latest being running back Jayle Stacks, according to On3.com.

Colorado RB Jayle Stacks has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3's @mzenitz. Stacks is the fifth Colorado player to enter the transfer portal today. More: https://t.co/oVefLBzlLc pic.twitter.com/qmoc3y8Z6Y — On3 (@On3sports) April 15, 2023

This is not totally unexpected. Sanders reportedly told the players left over from the previous coaching regime that some of them may consider the transfer portal an option since he’s bringing, and recruiting, other players to come onto the team. This includes his second-oldest son, Shedeur, to be his quarterback.

Stacks joins Keyshon Mills, Nikko Reed, Dylan Dixson and Austin Smith in the transfer portal. And Sanders has already replaced them with high-profile players who transferred to his program from other schools.