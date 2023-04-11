Deion Sanders’ son brutal honesty about his father

The second-oldest son of NFL legend Deion Sanders delivered a sobering advisory to the media and fans of the Colorado Buffaloes on dealing with his father on game days.

The Hall of Fame cornerback, who is now 55, is quite often an affable, witty and charismatic man. But as the hours creep towards game time, Shedeuer Sanders informed the public that his father transforms into a predator with a loud roar.

“I mean, from my experience with him, I stay away from him on gameday,” Shedeur Sanders said, according to “On3.” “I don’t ask him nothing, I don’t hang around, I don’t play with him — I just keep my distance from him.”

Shedeur Sanders took his cues from Deion “Prime Time” Sanders and played quarterback for Jackson State University in Mississippi while his father coached there, transforming the HBCU’s fortunes. But when “Prime,” as he is also called, filled the head coaching vacancy at the University of Colorado, Shedeur Sanders maintained loyalty to the dad and transferred to Boulder.

And while there is no question his father loves him, Shedeur also knows dad is the ultimate competitor, which partly explains why Prime Time is considered the greatest cornerback of all time. When it is time to take to the gridiron, Shedeur, therefore, vanishes from Prime’s sight.

“Like, the first day of anything, and then when it’s gameday, it’s exactly the same. He’s gonna snap. So, I just keep my distance from him on those types of big days,” Sanders smiled, informing the Colorado Buffalo faithful about his father’s competitive spirit.

Those who know Prime are not surprised by the assessment Shedeur Sanders has of this father. This follows the blunt words the patriarch laid on his other son, Shilo, one day, telling him “I’m not your dad, I’m your coach.”