Again? Another celebrity is preparing to sue YouTuber Tasha K (video)

In the aftermath of the humiliating loss to Cardi B in her $4 defamation lawsuit, you’d think that the defanged blogger Tasha K would walk much more gingerly around sensitive topics.

However, it appears that the audacious YouTuber has stepped on another legal landmine after she aggrieved Kevin Hunter, the ex-husband of former talk show queen Wendy Williams.

Hunter informed Tasha K and popular culture that he is on the precipice of blowing up Tasha’s bank account once more. He said he’s preparing his legal hounds for an attack after Tasha recirculated the three-year-old interview with singer Aveon Falstar claiming he had a romantic relationship with Hunter, according to the U.S. Sun.

Moreover, Hunter is heated that the story includes the fact that Falstar, whose real surname is Williams, said the original musical affiliation had devolved into a physically abusive relationship.

“I am preparing for a defamation lawsuit. Anybody that knows me, and this is no disrespect to LGBTQ community, they know where I’m at with it … I am a straight alpha male,” he said according to the U.S. Sun.

Hunter said he did not have the mental bandwidth to respond forcefully to the original interview back in 2019. Hunter was embroiled in a scandal after being exposed for having an extramarital affair with his mistress Sabrina Hudson. It was also the time that Williams filed for divorce from Hunter.

“Everyone was trying to discredit my character at the time, and Falstar has since said he’s sorry,” Hunter told the U.S. Sun.

Now that he has regained his mental equilibrium, Hunter is fully equipped to fire back legally to Tasha K and vows to try to lighten her pockets once again.

“I am preparing my legal team, because three years later, she wants to unearth something that is inaccurate because, why, it’s a slow Friday?”

Hunter said he was in the process of developing Falstar into an artist several years ago before things went awry. He admits that he was taken aback by Falstar’s odious and salacious claims against him three years ago.

“The claims levied by Mr. Aveon Williams against Mr. Kevin Hunter are baseless and are completely false. Mr. Williams’ actions are part of an elaborate scheme to extort money from Mr. Hunter and is nothing more than an attempt to shake him down for financial gain,” he said through his attorney, according to The Sun.