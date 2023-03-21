Tasha K finally admits she lost to Cardi B, apologizes

YouTuber has a rare moment of contrition in a letter to her fans
Tasha K finally admits she lost to Cardi B, apologizes
Blogger and YouTuber Tash K

YouTuber Tasha K was torched on Twitter after she finally admitted she lost in her efforts to overturn Cardi B’s lawsuit win. The blogger has to cough up nearly $4 million to the rap icon.

The normally stubborn and unrepentant Tasha K, née Latasha Kebe, has been chastened and humbled by this humiliating experience of being forced to downsize from her glamorous lifestyle that was built on seedy celebrity gossip.


In a message on Twitter, Tasha apologized to Cardi B and says she’s “throwing in the white flag,” even though many fans say it’s way too late to say sorry.

Fans found it hilarious that in Tasha K’s moment of reflection and painstaking introspection, she realized this fact: “Talk about a check my mouth can’t cash!!” she admitted.

There were very few people who are shedding a tear for Tasha K who, a few years ago, unapologetically stormed onto YouTube to proclaim that Cardi B was a prostitute, that she used hard drugs and that she had contracted the STD herpes.

Much like Cardi B, fans are more concerned about how Tasha K is going pay up. A judge ordered Tasha to pay Cardi $1 million in general damages, $250k in medical expenses, $1.5 million in punitive damages, and another $1.3 million to cover her legal bills for a total of $3.8 million.

