Students walk out of class to demand justice for Ralph Yarl

The students made a stand of solidarity for their teenage classmate
Staley High School students in Kansas City, Missouri, walk out of class to protest the shooting of classmate Ralph Yarl. (Image source: Twitter – @KaivanShroff)

Staley High School students in Kansas City, Missouri, who are classmates of Ralph Yarl conducted a walk-out protest on April 18.

The approximately 1,500 students assembled chanted, “We love you, Ralph!” during the demonstration.


Yarl, a 16-year-old Black boy, was shot in the head by Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old White man. On April 13, Yarl went to the wrong house and rang Lester’s doorbell to pick up his siblings.

On April 17, Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson charged Lester with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The assault charge is Class A felony, the highest in Missouri and carries a maximum sentence of life. Lester was not in custody at the time of Thompson’s announcement, but bond has been set at $200,000.


“As the prosecutor of Clay County, I can tell you there was a racial component to the case,” Thompson said in the press conference broadcast by CBS News.

Lester told police he was “scared to death” when he saw Yarl at his door due to the teenage boy’s 6 foot height. Without exchanging words, he shot him twice and then called 911, CNN reported.

President Joe Biden has spoken to Yarl and invited him to the White House.

Yarl is recovering, according to civil rights attorney Lee Merritt.

“Ralph Yarl is home and recovering,” Merritt tweeted.

