Joe Biden, oldest president in US history, announces reelection bid

The 46th President of the United States has officially announced his intention to run for re-election. Joe Biden, 80, made the announcement on the morning of April 25 over social media.

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy, to stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours, Biden Tweeted.

“That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job.”

In January 2021, Biden, who was 78 at the time, became the oldest elected to the office.

President Barack Obama responded to the news, as well. Biden served as Vice President under Obama for two full terms from 2009-2017.

“Proud of all that @JoeBiden and his administration have accomplished these last few years,” Obama tweeted. “He’s delivered for the American people — and he’ll continue to do so once he’s re-elected.

“Let’s get to work! http://joebiden.com.”

On the POTUS’ Twitter page, Biden later tweeted about the economic growth that’s taken place under his administration.

“Over 12 million jobs have been created since I took office,” the account posted. “Unemployment has been below four percent for 14 straight months. More Americans are applying to start small businesses. The progress we’ve made is creating strong, sustainable economic growth.”