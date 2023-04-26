‘Sorry not sorry’: How Trae Young forced Janet Jackson to postpone her concert

Trae Young did what he had to do. The Atlanta Hawks star point guard completed a double-digit fourth-quarter comeback and hit the game-winning 3-pointer in a 119-117 Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics on April 25.

The Hawks, down 3-2 to the Celtics, forced a Game 6 in the series with the shot. The game will be played in Atlanta at State Farm Arena. The venue previously scheduled a Janet Jackson concert that night, but the show has been moved to April 28.

“This is such an exciting time for the city with world-class events between Hawks Playoff basketball, Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift in downtown Atlanta,” Trey Feazell, State Farm Arena executive vice president of arena programming, said in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring all of our guests have a great night out at each of our events and are working with our partners to provide the most seamless experience possible.”

Young directed a comment to Jackson on Twitter on April 26.

“Sorry not sorry to this legend,” Young tweeted. “Hope she can be at the game now!”

Fans traveling downtown are encouraged to use alternate forms of transportation like MARTA. Tip off for Game 6 in Atlanta is set for 8:30 p.m. EDT.