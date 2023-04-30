Nick Cannon blames ‘toxic’ show ‘Red Table Talk’ for Will Smith’s Oscar slap

TV show host Nick Cannon is elated that Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” has finally been canceled.

Meta announced this past week that they were eliminating their small portfolio of unscripted programming that included “Red Table Talk.”

Cannon not only celebrates the show’s demise, but he also condemned “Red Table Talk” as “toxic.” Moreover, Cannon went so far as to say the show’s penchant for divulging family secrets is to blame for her husband Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Cannon, who hosts his own TV and radio shows including “The Masked Singer” and “Wild N’ Out,” went in on “Red Table Talk” on the latest episode of his new “The Daily Cannon” radio show.

“If there was no ‘Red Table Talk,’ then he wouldn’t have slapped the s— out of Chris Rock,” Nick said. “That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table. I don’t want to know all this s— about y’all.”

Cannon claims “Red Table Talk” was the platform that stripped the Smiths of their mystique as an admired Hollywood power couple and exposed them as weird and mentally crippled in the eyes of pop culture.

“I just want to mind my Black-owned business. I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen,” he added. “Keep that s—to y’all selves.”