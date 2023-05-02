Dillon Brooks cannot return to the Grizzlies ‘under any circumstances’

The Memphis Grizzlies ordered their rambunctious disruptor Dillon Brooks to go away — and stay away.

Brooks, the notorious trash-talker for the Memphis Grizzlies who blatantly disrespected LeBron James, has been banished from the team, the franchise informed the media.

The Bleacher Report was one of the first to notify the sports world on Tuesday morning that the Grizzlies told Brooks that he will not be brought back next season “under any circumstances.”

From @TheAthletic: The Memphis Grizzlies have informed Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back under any circumstances, league sources tell our reporters. Brooks’ series against LeBron James and the Lakers was considered to be a breaking point. https://t.co/1SzbvjCKJR — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 2, 2023

As fans remember, Brooks called James, a four-time champion and four-time league MVP, “old,” “tired,” and insinuated that the Grizzlies were using the Lakers as practice in preparation against their next opponent in the second round.

Exacerbating the situation was the fact that Brooks followed up his gratuitous chirping against King James by putting up negligible numbers that failed to help the Grizzlies win the series as Brooks predicted. Brooks shot 31.2 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from 3-point land in the series while averaging just 10.5 points. Furthermore, Brooks was suspended for a game in the series after striking King James in the groin.

Brooks, 27, was the longest-tenured player spending his entire six-year career with the Grizzlies after being drafted in the second round out of Oregon.