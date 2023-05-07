Freddie Gibbs’ ex-girlfriend posts thread recapping relationship full of drama

Freddie Gibbs’ ex-girlfriend is airing his dirty laundry. On May 4, OnlyFans content creator Destini “Fit Mami” Fox created a Twitter thread recapping her relationship with the rapper. Fox tweeted the relationship was balanced in love, as Gibbs would text her about dreaming of a future with them raising a family together.

She said the turning point was when Gibbs got jumped in Buffalo, New York. Mami said she began getting paranoid after the attack and had nightmares. Then, one of Gibbs’ other baby mothers began messaging her threats, telling her to leave Gibbs alone and focus on raising her own child, who she has joint custody of.

Gibbs texted her about dreaming of naming their future son Penny after Penny Hardaway. He told her multiple times he loved and wanted to marry her. On Dec. 12, when Fox took a positive pregnancy test, she said everything changed. Fox pointed out how Gibbs’ became more distant and told her that the ptrgancy was a lot to deal with. Gibbs went on a two-week tour, Fox left after the first week and once Gibbs got back home, he told her he “wasn’t ready for a child.” She responded she would have to go to California to get an abortion because it’s illegal in Texas, or she could put the baby up for adoption.

“Well, adoption is out for me,” Gibbs texted, according to Fox’s screenshot. “If we have a child, I will raise the child. If we have to handle that in California, that’s fine. I understand.”

When Fox went to the abortion clinic, she found out she was already 12 weeks and could feel the baby move around. So she couldn’t go through with the procedure. She and Gibbs broke up, and she turned his phone off because she was paying the bill. She said she hasn’t heard from him, his manager or anyone from his team since she went to the clinic.

“I no longer want a response, no bad blood,” Fox tweeted. “I’m going to be just fine, but I had to speak my truth.”

Apparently, Gibbbs blocked Fox after her tell-all thread went viral. She then posted that his decision to block her was “wild” and she had a picture of him spreading his rear end.

Then, the jokes ensued.

Comedian and musician Zack Fox tweeted he and Gibbs were starting a rap group called “Super Spreader.” Gibbs himself laughed at the tweet, before posting an old TV clip where a man in prison is talking about enjoying back-door action.